Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Research Report 2019
A Servo Motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. A servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms. A servo drive monitors the feedback signal from the servomechanism and continually adjusts for deviation from expected behavior.
The APAC held a major share of the servo motors and drives market, mainly because growth is increasing industrial activity along with the demand for faster and accurate motors and drives to achieve a higher production output. Massive investment in the manufacturing industry is driving the growth of the servo motors and drives market in the region. The APAC held the largest share of the global servo motors and drives market in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Servo Motors and Drives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Servo Motors and Drives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Servo Motors and Drives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi
Yasukawa
ABB
Fanuc
Siemens
Rockwell
Emerson
Rexroth (Bosch)
Moog
Delta
Panasonic
Teco
Schneider
SANYO DENKI
Oriental Motor
Toshiba
Parker Hannifin
HNC
Lenze
Kollmorgen
GSK
Beckhoff
Hitachi
Inovance
LS Mecapion
Infranor
Tamagawa
Yokogawa
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Servo Motors
Servo Drives
Segment by Application
Machine Tools
Packaging Applications
Textile
Electronic Equipment
Automotive
Others
