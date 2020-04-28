Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flock Adhesives market.

Flock can be defined as the process where the small fiber particles are deposited onto a surface. This process can also be followed on texture of any article to increase its value in terms of the tactile sensation, aesthetics, color and appearance. Flocking process can also be applied on insulation, slip-or-grip friction, and low reflectivity etc. In this process flock is joined to the material by a layer of adhesive. For the quality flocked finish it is important to use the correct adhesive. Before choosing the adhesives the manufacturers of the fabrics, textiles, papers and boards etc. should consider the material of the substrate that they will be flocking and the characteristics of the ultimate flocked product. Some of the characteristics that manufacturers desires on their final product are being solvent resistant, washable, rigid or flexible, pigmented or flame retardant. The flock adhesives can be applied through brushing, spraying, dipping and silk screening.

The automobile segment holds the major portion and is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market due to increasing demand of Flock Adhesives in the industry, during the forecast period.

The global Flock Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flock Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flock Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

Dow

Kissel + Wolf

Lord

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Epoxy Resins

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others

