A three-phase separator is a vessel used in the oil and gas industry to separate gas, oil, and water from the produced fluid stream. Liquids that are discharged from the separators are further treated in vessels called treaters. In a three-phase separator, the volume of gas to be separated is relatively large compared with the volume of water and oil, and either the gas capacity requirements or water-oil separation constraints may govern the vessel design.

One trend in the market is ongoing R&D activities. Manufacturers are involved in innovative R&D often in collaboration with their clients and partners, to develop leading products and technologies that provide greater efficiency to the client, reduce development costs, and enable frontier developments.

One driver in the market is growth in unconventional oil and gas resources. The production of crude oil has been on a high in countries. With the increase in production, separation of crude oil from liquid and impurities has become a necessity, leading to the growing demand for three-phase separators in the oil and gas industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FMC Technologies

Flottweg

ANDRITZ Group

GEA

Sep-Pro Systems

ACS Manufacturing

QB Johnson Manufacturing

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertical Three-Phase Separators

Horizontal Three-Phase Separators

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

