Octadecanedioic acid is a long chain dicarboxylic acid which contains two carbon components. It is also called C18 diacid. Dicarboxylic acid is formed by the traditional method of butadiene oxidation. The primary raw material used in this process consists of petrochemicals.

The volatile prices of petrochemical products coupled with the imbalance in the supply demand of petrochemicals raw materials has led to the shift toward biotechnology-based chemicals. The initiative to produce dicarboxylic acid from the method related to biotechnology production, primarily metathesis and microbial fermentation is taken to reduce the dependency on pertrochemicals raw material.

The production of octadecanedioic acid through microbial fermentation, on a commercial scale, facilitates additional investments and developments in the biotechnological field. In the biotechnology method, vegetable oil is used as a raw material. Emission norms in the automobile and other industrial sectors have played an important role in the development of biotechnology-based acids.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Croda

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manufactured by Petrochemical

Manufactured by Biotechnological

Segment by Application

Polyester Polyols

Cosmetics

Powder Coatings

Lubricating Oils

Others

