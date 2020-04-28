Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fired Air Heaters market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fired Air Heaters Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fired Air Heaters market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Fired Air Heaters market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Fired Air Heaters market.”

There are two types of fired air heatersdirect fired air heaters and indirect fired air heaters. Direct fired heaters are similar to a gas barbecue grill or a gas stove top, equipped with propane or natural gas heating, units force air directly through the flame to heat the air. Direct fired air heating systems are utilized in industrial and commercial sectors

These systems are used in conditioning air for processing and finishing applications such as material drying and paint curing and have gained widespread use since they are inexpensive to build, maintain, and operate compared to other furnace types of comparable heating systems.

Whereas, indirect fired heaters are similar to domestic oil or gas burning furnace with chimneys, equipped with propane or natural gas heating units; the flame is contained in a burn chamber which heats a heat exchanger. Cold air passes over and around the heat exchanger, thus heating the air.

The global Fired Air Heaters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fired Air Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fired Air Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stelter & Brinck

Exotherm Corporation

JetHeat

Hastings HVAC

Wacker Neuson

Therm Dynamics Manufacturing

Torqued Heat

Allmand Bros

Multi-Tek

Thawzall

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Fired Air Heater

Indirect Fired Air Heater

Segment by Application

Construction

Warehouses

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Food Processing Industry

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Airline

Mining

Molds Processing

