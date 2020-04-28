Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Concentrating Solar Power market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Concentrating Solar Power Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Concentrating Solar Power market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Concentrating Solar Power market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Concentrating Solar Power market.”

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

The global Concentrating Solar Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concentrating Solar Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrating Solar Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Brightsource Energy, Inc.

ACWA Power

Esolar, Inc.

Solarreserve, LLC

Aalborg CSP A/S.

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Alsolen

Archimede Solar Energy

Acciona Energy

Cobra Energia

Frenell GmbH

Nexans

Soltigua

Baysolar CSP

Siemens AG

Solastor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Component

Solar Field

Power Block

Thermal Energy Storage System

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

