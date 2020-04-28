Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cutting Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cutting Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cutting Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cutting Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cutting Equipment market.”

Increasing demand for mechanized cutting equipment in fabrication is expected to be one of the major trends fueling growth of the global cutting equipment market in the near future. In developed countries, due to the shortage of skilled labor, the demand for cutting automation technology for fabrication and manufacturing purposes is on a rise. Major companies in several developed countries in North America and Europe have started using cutting robots for their manufacturing processes in order to reduce dependency on manpower. Increasing labor costs in turn increase overall manufacturing cost of products, especially in developed countries. This trend is also gaining popularity in some developing countries.

Rapid growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, shipbuilding & offshore, and manufacturing is expected to drive global growth of the cutting equipment market, especially in the APAC region over the assessment period.

The global Cutting Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cutting Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cutting Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Ador Welding

DAIHEN

Hypertherm

Amada Miyachi

KOIKE ARONSON

WB ALLOY WELDING

Kennametal

CERATIZIT

OMAX

Flow International

Barton International

Wardjet

Opta Minerals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual

Mechanized

Segment by Application

Construction

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Automotive

Others

