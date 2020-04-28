Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gluten-free Beer market.

Gluten-free beer is beer made from ingredients that do not contain gluten such as millet, rice, sorghum, buckwheat or corn (maize). People who have gluten intolerance (including celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis sufferers) have a reaction to certain proteins in the grains commonly used to make beer, barley and wheat. The hordein found in barley and the gliadin found in wheat are types of gluten that can trigger symptoms in sufferers of these diseases. Gluten-free beer is part of a gluten-free diet.

Globally, the gluten free beer market is expected to be driven by factors such as raising health concerns among the consumers thereby increasing demand for gluten free products, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and aggressive marketing by retailers about gluten free products. One of the primary challenges of the market is lack of awareness among the consumers about gluten free beers and the consumers are still apprehensive about the taste of gluten free beers, however with companies and retailers aggressively marketing the gluten free products, the impact of such challenge is expected to be diminishing over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Gluten-free Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-free Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE (CBA)

DAMM

Dohler

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beer/Craft Beer

Lager

Ale

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

