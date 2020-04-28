Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adirondack Blue Potatoes market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Adirondack Blue Potatoes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Adirondack Blue Potatoes market.”

The Adirondack Blue is a potato variety with blue flesh and skin with a slight purple tint. The Adirondack varieties are unusual because both the skin and the flesh are colored and have high levels of anthocyanins. This variety is good for boiling, baking, and mashing, and can be used for brightly colored salads. Unlike many blue potatoes, it does not turn grey after boiling.

The increasing demand and shift from fresh tuber to processed products is further anticipated to foster the growth for Adirondack blue potatoes over the forecast period. Today major potatoes are processed to meet the increasing demand for fast foods, snacks, and convenience food industry.

One of the major market challenges is the decline in the production of the potato. For instance, the potato production in majorly in Europe has declined by almost 2% over the last twenty years. However, the output in developing countries is increasing and growing at an average of 5% every year. Within Asia China and India are the major producers and also account for the highest growth rate. Therefore the developing countries are worlds biggest potato producers and importers.

The global Adirondack Blue Potatoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Adirondack Blue Potatoes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adirondack Blue Potatoes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DK Potatoes

Carrolls Heritage Potatoes

Tucker Farms

Potatoes South Australia

Sheldon Farms

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Processed

Raw

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

