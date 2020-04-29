Owing to the surging usage of geographic information system (GIS) for mobile and broadband services, especially for tracking the broadband infrastructure, the demand for GIS will increase rapidly across the world. In addition to this, the burgeoning usage of GIS by companies for studying and analyzing the specific areas suitable for their business expansion is significantly boosting the implementation of these systems.

Since the last few years, there have been huge investments for the expansion of the broadband infrastructure and developing high-speed networks, and these have considerably propelled the adoption of GIS in several countries.

Powered by the above-mentioned factor, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of GIS solutions and provision of related services to telecom companies is predicted to increase from $1.3 billion to $4.6 billion from 2019 to 2030. The global GIS in telecom market is also expected to advance at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

GIS is used for capturing, checking, storing, and displaying the data related to the various objects on the Earth’s surface, such as buildings and streets, as well as topographical features. These systems are used in telecom industry for gathering real-time data and knowledge of the network structure.

GIS-based telecommunications network is widely used by large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Of these, the large enterprises recorded higher use of these systems during the historical period (2014–2019).

This is mainly attributed to the fact that large telecommunications enterprises are increasingly shifting to GIS for improving their network connection and the installation process of their systems.