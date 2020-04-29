Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 360-Degree Camera Market market.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market: Overview

360-degree camera are also called omnidirectional cameras. A 360-degree camera captures a dimension of full sphere and has ability to capture a 360-degree view of field in the horizontal plane. These cameras highly used in wide visual field coverage, such as in panoramic or robotics photography.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market: Dynamics

Growing popularity and adoption of Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Extended Reality (XR), and Virtual Reality (VR) content among individuals is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of 360-degree camera by various sectors, owing to its capability to monitor or surveillance large areas of space with high resolution lenses. This high resolution lenses are used for applications such as instrumentation, machine vision, vibration-sensitive, and inspection. Thus wide area coverage offers safety and security at public places by minimizing the maintenance cost.

Furthermore, availability of number of cameras required for surveillance by using 360-degree cameras in retail and airport security and public spaces such as parking lots, malls, parking garages, train stations, and others at affordable price is factor expected to support growth of the global 360-degree camera market over the next 10 years.

However, high bandwidth required by 360-degree cameras to stream high-quality videos is a major factor expected to decline growth of the target market to a certain extent.

In addition, complexity and parallax effect associated while capturing minor objects is a challenging factor expected to hamper growth of the potential market in the near future.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market: Opportunities and Trend

Increasing surge in adoption of 360-degree cameras for various applications, increasing R&D activities, and launches of advanced 360-degree cameras are key trend observed in the global market and is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for prominent and new entry players in the global market in the coming 10 years.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market: Segment Insights

The 360-degree camera market is segmented into resolution, camera type, and industry vertical. The Ultra High-Definition (UHD) segment among the resolution segment is expected to register highest growth of the global market in terms of revenue. This growth is primarily attributed to growing need for high resolutions cameras in the advance camera category including 4K, 5.7K, and 8K for high clarity image generation.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market: Regional Insights

North America market is expected to register highest revenue share in the global market. The growth for target market is primarily attribute to high adoption of 360-degree camera in various industries such as automotive, IT, and others.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR, owing to increasing awareness and availability of funding for security purposes on airports and public places to offer combat resolution towards crime situations.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Resolution:

High-Definition (HD)

Ultra High-Definition (UHD)

Segmentation by Camera Type:

Wired

Wireless

Professional

Single/ In-House

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Military & Defense

Travel and Tourism

Food & Beverage

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, etc.)

