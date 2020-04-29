Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylamide Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Acrylamide Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylamide Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Acrylamide Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Acrylamide Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global acrylamide market report has been segmented on the basis of end use industry and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Acrylamide Market: Overview

Acrylamide is a chemical used primarily to make substances called polyacrylamide and acrylamide copolymers. Polyacrylamide and acrylamide copolymers are used in many industrial processes, such as production of paper, dyes, and plastics, and in treatment of drinking water and wastewater, including sewage. They are also found in consumer products, such as caulking, food packaging, and some adhesives.

Acrylamide levels in food vary widely depending on the manufacturer, the cooking time, and the method and temperature of the cooking process. People are exposed to substantially more acrylamide from tobacco smoke than from food. People who smoke have three to five times higher levels of acrylamide exposure markers in their blood than do non-smokers. The National Toxicology Programs Report on Carcinogens considers acrylamide to be reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen, based on studies in laboratory animals given acrylamide in drinking water

Global Acrylamide Market: Dynamics

Increasing government expenditure on water treatment plants, coupled with developing rules and regulations pertaining to dispose of sewage water is resulting in growing demand for acrylamide which is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising oil & gas prices, increasing government expenditure on oil & gas sector, and major players approach towards enhanced oil recovery is resulting in growing demand for acrylamide which are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Developing food & beverage sector in developed and developing counters, changing lifestyle pattern, coupled with increasing adoption of convenience food products is expected further boost demand for acrylamide.

Moreover, flourishing cosmetic industry in developed and developing countries, growing awareness among consumers related to hygiene is resulting in increasing demand for personal care products. Increasing demand for acrylamide from cosmetic product manufacturers is expected to further boost growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulation related to use of acrylamide, owing to high toxicity level is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, high exposure to acrylamide having negative effects on health is resulting in limited adoption of acrylamide which is a major factor expected to challenge growth of the global market to certain extent.

Global Acrylamide Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to flourishing cosmetic industry, increasing demand from oil& gas sector, and presence of major manufactures operating in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic merger and acquisition activities is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government expenditure of water treatment plants and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

Global Acrylamide Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by end use industry:

Water treatment

Oil and gas

Paper and pulp

Food packaging

Cosmetics

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Acrylamide Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580