Global Active Grille Shutter Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global active grille shutter market report has been segmented on the basis of shutter type, vane type, vehicle type, and region.

Global Active Grille Shutter Market: Overview

Active grill shutter is an important part of vehicle that gets automatically open or close and it depends on the speed of vehicle. When the shutter is open air is allowed to flow through the engine compartments of the vehicle to cool down key mechanical systems. Whereas, the shutters are closed by engine control unit (ECU), to reduce turbulence during high speed of vehicle which in turn reduces the air drag that results in increased fuel efficiency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions in vehicles.

Global Active Grille Shutter Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of engine grille shutter in vehicles and increasing production of advanced vehicles in automotive sector across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global market over the forecast period. Rising stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions of carbon dioxide by vehicles in various countries across the globe is a key factor expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period. Active grille shutter reduces drag while driving and offers various benefits, such as fast engine warm“up, improved drag coefficient, lower noise level for a cold start, and protects cooling unit in automobiles. Increasing awareness about these factors is also expected to fuel growth of the global active grille shutter market in the next 10 years.

Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D activities, rising product innovations such as intelligent and actively controllable air flap systems to improve vehicle fuel and engine efficiency is expected to support high market penetration of active grille shutter across the globe.

However, high cost associated with maintenance of active grille shutter and stringent safety regulations related to maintenance of active grille shutter are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global market. In addition, increased complexity with fuel injection system services among various service providers is another factor expected to hamper growth of target market to a certain extent.

Global Active Grille Shutter Market: Segment Analysis

Among the shutter type, the non-visible segment is expected to contribute high revenue share in the global market, owing to its higher esthetic value and increasing installation of active grill shutters as per the specific designed automotive model. Furthermore, in vane type segmentation, the horizontal segment is expected to dominate the global active grille shutter market as horizontal active grille shutters are easy to mount behind the grille and offer aerodynamic advantage.

Global Active Grille Shutter Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global automotive active grille shutter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions the market in Europe is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent carbon dioxide emission regulations, coupled with high awareness among end users in countries such as France, Germany, and UK in the region. Whereas, market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue growth in the global market, owing to increasing adoption of active grille shutter among automotive manufacturers in the region.

Global Active Grille Shutter Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Shutter Type:

Visible

Non-visible

Segmentation, by Vane Type:

Vertical

Horizontal

Segmentation, by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

