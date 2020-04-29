Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adhesive Bandages Market market.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market is a recent report produced by the research team at Trusted Business Insights. The global adhesive bandages market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, material, sales channel, and region.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Overview

Adhesive bandages are adhesive strips with sterile material designed to be applied on minor injuries or cuts in order to protect the wound from external elements such as dust, bacteria, and water etc., and to aid in recovery or healing. These bandages are available in two types, cohesive fabric bandages, and flexible fixation bandages. Some of these bandages are available in medicated adhesives which comprise of some medication contents that helps to cure the wound quickly.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Dynamics

Easy availability of such bandages for application-specific requirements is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, the bandages find other applications, including for orthopedic injuries, wound care management, etc., which is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Increasing prevalence of injuries at workplace and due to sports activities across the world another factor expected to fuel demand for these bandages. In addition, geriatric population and diabetic patients are more prone to injuries, and growing aging population and increasing prevalence rate of injuries is projected to augment growth of the global market. Manufacturers are launching new products as per changing requirements of wound care, such as butterfly stitches which are designed for application on small wounds.

However, availability liquid bandage sprays or spray plaster and waterproof shields, which are convenient to use for small wounds, and can provide immediate protection can impact growth of the global adhesive bandages market to a certain extent.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Segment Analysis

By product type:

Among the product type segments, the cohesive fabric bandage segment is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market, owing to various benefits offered by it including high absorbance, flexibility, and breathability.

By indication:

Among the indication segments, the wound management segment is expected to register revenue substantial growth owing to increasing incidence of sports and workplace injuries.

By material:

Among the material segments, the plastic segment is expected to register considerable growth owing to various product characteristics including lower cost, convenient to use, resistance to water, and ease of availability.

By sales channel:

Among the sales channel segments, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register significant revenue growth as a result of increasing footfalls to emergency care facilities and hospitals.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific adhesive bandages market is projected to account for a significant revenue share of the target market, owing to rising geriatric population and increasing occurrences of sports injuries among the young population. Increasing number of injuries and wounds resulting from workers and manual labor not being provided the appropriate tools and safety items such as gloves, protective footwear, hard hats etc., especially in countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, etc. is projected to contribute significantly to growth of the market. The adhesive bandages market in North America is expected to register substantial growth owing to the robust healthcare sector in countries such as the US, which is projected to support demand for bandages for wound care management.

Global Adhesive Bandages Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Cohesive Fabric Bandages

Flexible Fixation Bandages

Segmentation by Indication:

Edema Control and Pain Management

Wound Management

Orthopedic Support

Others (Post-surgical Compression, Sports and Athletic Wraps, etc.)

Segmentation by Material:

Plastic

Woven Fabric

Latex Strips

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hospitals and Clinics

Retail Stores

E commerce

Pharmaceutical Stores

