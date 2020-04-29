Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market market.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global advanced metering infrastructure market report has been segmented on the basis of meter type, solution, service, application, and region.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: Overview

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between customers and services provider. This system maintains data by using smart meter installed in residential, commercial business, and industries. It helps in minimizing wastage of energy and cost control.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for energy across the globe, owing to rising population and economic development is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising adoption of smart home technology and increasing digitization, which in turn is expected to increase adoption of smart devices are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements and innovative product launches in advanced metering infrastructure are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecasts period.

Furthermore, increasing smart city and smart grid initiatives across the globe is another factor expected to propel growth of the advanced metering infrastructure over the forecast period.

However, lack of capital investments for infrastructure installation and inter-operability standards in various countries, and lack of ROI on installations are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing installation of smart water meters, that helps to manage water consumption by accessing real-time usage data.

Increasing manufacturers focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their business by enhancing product offerings and consumer base across the globe. For instance, Itron Inc. acquired Actaris Metering Systems produce water, gas, heat, and electricity meters and associated systems. This factor is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: Segment Analysis

Among the meter type segments, the smart electric meter segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the solution segments, the MDM (Meter Data Management) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Among the service segments, the system integration segment is expected to account for highest market share over the forecast period.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of IoT-based devices across various applications such as electricity, water, gas, and others in various countries especially in US and Canada.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing population and increasing awareness regarding wastage and consequently carbon footprints among consumers across various countries in this region.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by meter type:

Smart water meter

Smart gas meter

Smart electric meter

Segmentation by solution:

MDM (Meter Data Management)

Meter data analytics

AMI (Advanced Meter Infrastructure) Security

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Segmentation by service:

System integration

Meter deployment

Program management and consulting

Segmentation by application:

Residential application

I&C (Instrument and Control System) application

