The global aerospace valves market report has been segmented on the basis of valve type, material type, mechanism, aviation type, end-user, and region.

Global Aerospace Valves Market: Introduction

An aerospace valve is a device that is used for directing, regulating, or controlling the flow of fluid such as gases, fluidized solids, liquids, or slurries by closing, partially obstructing, or opening passageways. Valves are fittings but are commonly referred to as a separate category. Hydraulic action points are critical to any aircraft operation and aerospace valves play an important role. Therefore, the aerospace valve needs to be precise and resilient in order to optimize the performance of the aircraft.

Global Aerospace Valves Market: Dynamics

The global aerospace valves market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of aircraft orders. Increasing air passenger traffic across the globe has resulted in an increasing demand for more aircraft orders globally. The shorter life cycle of aerospace valves and the need for replacement is also expected to augment growth of the global aerospace valves market over the forecast period. The global aerospace valves market is also estimated to expand, owing to growing demand from airlines for lightweight valves in order to decrease the weight of aircraft. In addition, growing disposable income of the middle-class population is expected to drive demand for aircraft, leads to a growth of the global aerospace valves market over the forecast period. Increasing globalization of trades has led to an increase in cargo plane frequencies, that has resulted in a growth of the global aerospace valves market.

Backlogs related to aircraft deliveries, owing to inadequate manufacturing capacities of prominent aircraft manufacturing companies, may restrain growth of the global aerospace valves market over the estimated time period. Increasing technological advancement in analytical systems is expected to lead to product innovation, which is expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the global aerospace valves market in the coming years, leading to growth of the global aerospace valves market over the estimated time period.

Global Aerospace Valves Market: Analysis by Region

The market in North America accounts for the highest revenue share of the global aerospace valves market, owing to the increasing demand for the military as well as the commercial fleet. Asia Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market for aerospace valves, owing to an increasing preference for flight journeys among the middle-class population in the region. In addition, increasing demand for airways, coupled with increasing disposable income among the population of developing countries in the region is expected to drive growth of the regional aerospace valves market.

Global Aerospace Valves Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Valve Type:

Fuel System Valves

Hydraulic System Valves

Air Conditioning System Valves

Ice & Rain Protection Valves

Lubrication systems Valves

Water and Waste System Pumps

Pneumatic System Valves

Segmentation by Material Type:

Aluminium

Steel

Titanium

Others

Segmentation by Mechanism:

Flapper-nozzle Valves

Poppet Valves

Pilot Valves

Ball and Plug Valves

Others

Segmentation by Aviation Type:

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Segmentation by End-User:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

