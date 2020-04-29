Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ahiflower Oil Market market.

Global Ahiflower Oil Market: Overview

Ahiflower oil is obtained from the seeds of a Buglossoides arvensis plant, which is commonly known as field gromwell or corn gromwell. It is a good source of essential fatty acids and becoming a favored alternative to flaxseed oil and fish oil. Ahiflower oil is a vegan source of omega-3, and considerably different from other plant-based omega-3 oils like hemp.

Global Ahiflower Oil Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of ahiflower oil such as lower cholesterol level, lower blood pressure, and eliminating plaque is a major factor expected to drive the market in the near future. In addition, increasing adoption of ahiflower oil among individuals due to presence of omega-3 fatty acid in order to reduce joint pain, modulate brain development, and eradicate inflammation is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market to certain extent. Moreover, changing lifestyle and high spending capacity are some other factors projected to proliferate growth of the global market in years to come. Growing vegan consumer inclination towards ahiflower oil over other mineral oil is one of the other factors fueling growth of the global market in the next coming years. Increasing usage of ahiflower oil in various applications such as personal care products, pet feeds, nutritional foods, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements is expected to fuel growth of target market in years to come.

However, high production cost of ahiflower oil may hamper growth of the global ahiflower oil market over the forecast period.

Global Ahiflower Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future, due to its vast health benefits such as decreasing swelling, reducing joint pain, lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels, and many more.

Global Ahiflower Oil Market: Region Analysis

The Europe ahiflower oil market expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and projected to dominate the target market in next coming years. Increasing demand for personal care products among individuals is a key factor expected to fuel growth of ahiflower oil market in the region. In addition, rising usage of ahiflower oil in pharmaceutical industry and presence of major production in UK is an another factor anticipated to drive growth of the global ahiflower oil market over the forecast period. The North America market is expected to grow at a faster rate in years to come, due to growing population, increasing presence of manufacturers, and increasing disposable income of individuals. The market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, due to rising ahiflower oil manufacturers in these regions in the near future.

Global Ahiflower Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Pet feeds

Personal care products

Nutritional foods

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical

