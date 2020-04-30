Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Airborne Surveillance Market market.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market: Overview

Airborne surveillance refers to observation of ground targets. Also, the military airborne radar system such as aircraft surveillance is widely used to detect and track ground targets, which includes vehicles and slow moving helicopters as well as aircrafts.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market: Dynamics

Increasing availability of cost efficient Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVS) and gyro-stabilized turret systems for airborne surveillance applications is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global airborne surveillance market over the forecast period. Also, growing demand for UAVS in commercial applications by multiple organizations, owing to its features such as multi sensors airborne surveillance, Electronic Support Measure (ESM), Communication Support Measure (CSM), adaptable depending upon requirements, and in-flight refueling system. Aforementioned factor is among some of the factor expected to boost growth of the global market.

Moreover, growing need for proofing security scenarios and increasing adherence to amendments for safety laws, which in turn results into high adoption of UAVS and Drones products in developing and developed countries. This adoption is expected to be attributed mainly due to its ability to provide high-performance airborne surveillance solutions which reduces operating and capital cost by executing multiple targets/missions through direct procurement or turnkey service. Aforementioned is a major factors expected to support growth of the potential market.

However, high cost associated with the different products such as LiDAR, rising security concerns associated with violation of human surveillance privacy, and complexity associated with air traffic management are among some of the major challenging factors expected to restraint growth of the target market.

Increasing R&D activities for advanced sensor design and analytics and rapid technological advancements in drones and UAVS are major factors expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players in the global airborne surveillance market in the coming 10 years.

Key trend observed in the global market is increasing launches and growing adoption of airborne and surveillance systems to ensure territorial security and integrity by military. For instance, on 14 March 2018, Swedish defense and security Saab AB company launched First Flight for GlobalEye an airborne surveillance product, which took off maiden flight at 12.52 local time, from Saabs airfield in Linkoping, Sweden. GlobalEye provides airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) for air, maritime, and ground surveillance purposes.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market: Segment Analysis

The radar segment in the type segments is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market. The segment growth is primarily attributed to increasing adoption of airborne surveillance systems for multiple platforms including unmanned and manned aircraft, rotary-wing and fixed-wing, and small tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (STUAVs) by defense.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market: Regional Analysis

The airborne surveillance market in North America is expected to contribute highest revenue share and is expected to dominate in the global market. This is primarily attributed to availability of advanced military technologies and high defense budget.

Global Airborne Surveillance Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

LiDAR

Radar

Imaging System

Segmentation by Application:

Military, Defense, and Security

Commercial

