Global All-Terrain Vehicle Tire Market is the title of an upcoming market research report at Trusted Business Insights. A wide range of factors have been researched and considered in detail for study and analysis of the findings for the global market. Critical data and information is to be presented and this includes key and trends, market growth driving factors, restraints, as well as potential revenue opportunities in untapped regions and countries, and threats. In addition, the company profile section, contains detailed information regarding the key players operating in the target market. Key and recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions and mergers etc. are also included. The ATV tire market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, tire size, application, region. Regions are further sub-segmented at country level, and revenues for each segment presented according to region and country.

Overview

Vehicles with two, three, or four, or more wheels, and which can be driven or ridden off-road and in harsh and rugged terrain are called all-terrain vehicles. These vehicles are designed as single seaters or for a rider and a pillion rider. The vehicles have better suspension and more robust and strong chassis and frames, apart from other additional components to add strength and comfort. The tires of all-terrain vehicles are also unlike normal or usual tires that are fitted on wheels of regular vehicles such as cars, bikes, trucks etc. All-terrain vehicles may not be street-legal in most countries and are solely for use off-road. Tires are marketed as all-purpose, for use in sand, for riding in mud, and for motocross sports. All-purpose tires, according to manufacturers, are ideal for cross country, and wet weather conditions, while sand tires are for sandy conditions like beaches, deserts, and riverbanks and similar terrain, and these tires have superior floatation. Mud tires are designed for riding in mud, snow, and hardpack. Motocross tires are designed for hard trail riding and racing.

Dynamics

All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, have been rapidly evolving in terms of technological advancements in materials and design etc. Manufacturers are constantly focusing on improving or advancing the vehicle they produce. Ideally, all-terrain vehicle riding results in consumption of a lot of fuel. The vehicles are considerably heavier than regular vehicles owing to the reinforced frames, tires, and other components. In addition, these vehicles are mostly used on terrain where a regular vehicle may not go. In addition, thee vehicles consume more fuel because they are driven up almost vertical slopes, across streams, up and down sand dunes, at high speed across fields, and practically anywhere else it is possible to push the vehicle to go. Technological advancements in terms of development of more lightweight materials for manufacturing vehicle parts and components, and focus on fuel efficiency and performance have been resulting in better and more fuel-efficient vehicles being produced. The tires are among the most important component is these vehicles. Despite seeming bulky, rugged, and over-sized, the tires offer ease of maneuverability. With the advent of electric all-terrain vehicles, off road sports has begun to gain rapid popularity in various countries across the globe. High spending capacity of consumers and growing popularity of off-road events in various developed and developed economies, rising per-capita income, and increasing tour operators offering sport- or event-associated packages are among some of the key factors driving market growth. Some operators offer ATV trail rides, where tourists or visitors can ride through woods and forests etc. Desert and beaches are also no stranger to ATVs. Security and police personnel, apart from private users, also use ATV for recreational purposes. All-terrain vehicles also are a viable option for individuals with disabilities or conditions that restrict mobility to a mild extent. ATVs are also used by shepherds on pastures and in the outdoors. Reindeer herders also use ATV on ice and snow terrain. With a growing number of end-uses and applications, the global all-terrain vehicle tire market is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue in future.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Tire Market Segment Analysis:

By Vehicle Type: Among the vehicle type segments, the utility ATV segment accounted for majority revenue share, and this is attributed to the vehicles high performance, load carrying capacity, ease of maintenance, and lower pricing as compared to other ATVs.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Tire Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue and sales of ATV tires and vehicles. ATV sports and related events have been increasing in countries such as the US and Canada in the past decade. Rapid and robust adoption of ATVs for use in agriculture applications, poultry farming, and off-roading activities in countries have also been witnessing an increase.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Tire Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Utility ATV

Sports ATV

Youth ATV

By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

By Tire Size:

8 Inches

12 Inches

16 Inches

Others

By Application:

Entertainment

Sports

Agriculture

Others

