Global Almond Milk Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global almond milk market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

Global Almond Milk Market: Overview

Almond milk is one of the plant milk which has a creamy texture and nutty taste. It is becoming popular substitute for animal based milk products as it offers many health benefits such as helps in weight management and digestion, and makes bones stronger. Almond milk is a low-calorie beverage, that is casein and lactose free. It is available in various flavors and enriched with minerals, proteins or vitamins.

Global Almond Milk Market: Dynamics

Growing consumption of dairy product, coupled with increasing vegan population are major factors driving growth of the global market in the next coming years. Increasing consumer inclination towards on-the-go products, increasing awareness among individuals for health concern, and high adoption of premium brand, high quality, and healthy dairy products are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global market. In addition, increasing adoption of almond milk in food industry is expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of almond milk and availability of alternate milks are major factor restraining growth of the target market to certain extent.

Global Almond Milk Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, the flavored unsweetened segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the global market over the forecast period, due to varieties of flavors such vanilla or chocolates and high demand in childrens. The plain sweetened segment is expected to account for significant CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to growing usage in beverages including ice creams, smoothies, shakes, baked products, and puddings.

Among the application segments, the beverage segment is expected to account for maximum revenue share contribution in the target market, owing to its growing use as a dairy substitute. The food segment is expected to follow the beverage segment in terms of revenue contribution, due to increasing use in desserts, snacks, cheese, and bakery products. The cosmetic segment is expected to register for moderate revenue growth in the target market, due to increasing uses in cleansing lotion, rosewater, and others in order to remove dirt from skin.

Global Almond Milk Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is expected to register major revenue share in the global almond milk market. This is primarily due to growing consumption of grab-and-go beverages and increasing lactose intolerant consumers in US in the region. The Europe market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the target market, due to high disposable income, major presence of dairy farms, and increasing intake of dairy products in Germany, France, and UK. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in population, growing awareness about plant-based milk products, and rising number of food processing industry are factors to drive growth of the global almond milk market in Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets are expected to register moderate growth in years to come.

Global Almond Milk Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Plain Sweetened

Flavored Sweetened

Flavored Unsweetened

Segmentation by Application:

Food

Beverage

Cosmetics

