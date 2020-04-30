Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ambient Food Packaging Market market.

The global ambient food packaging market has been bifurcated on the basis of packaging type, material, and region.

Ambient Food Packaging: Overview

Ambient food packaging refers to packing food products in sterilized and pasteurized packs for extension of product shelf-life. This food packaging helps to keep food fresh without the requirement of any additional preservatives and refrigeration, and it makes package lightweight and reduces the shipping cost. The usage of ambient food packaging solutions reduces product loss which mostly happens due to early expiry of the product. Ambient food packaging products include packaging solutions such as bottles and cans, tubs & trays, bags & pouches, and stick packs. It consists array of materials such as metal, paperboard, and plastic among others.

Dynamics: Ambient Food Packaging Market

Increasing the shelf life of packaged foods and increasing preference for online shopping among individuals along with government rules and regulations to reduce packaging wastage are some of the factors expected to fuel target market growth. In addition, increasing investments for research & development activities to introduce more advanced, recyclable as well as lightweight products, is projected to provide significant growth opportunity for market growth. Changing food preferences regarding hygiene, safety, and nutrient content, and attractive packaging style among consumers is also resulting in a rising preference for ambient food packaging

A recent trend observed in the target market is vendors are adopting eco-friendly packaging options to reduce the harmful effects on health and the environment. So, manufacturers are focusing to introduce eco-friendly packaging options such as metal cans which use up to 80% recycled metal.

However, high standards and protocol requirements to be followed while processing and packaging result in high cost of the final product and is a key factor that could hamper global market growth.

Ambient Food Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

By Packaging Type:

Among the two packaging type segments, the flexible packaging segment is estimated to dominate the target market over the 10-year forecast period.

By Material:

Among the three material segments, the plastic segment contributed major revenue share in the target market in 2018. The metal material segment is anticipated to grow at a notable growth rate due to increasing demand from the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages industry.

By Application:

Among the four application segments, the fruits and vegetable segment and the meat, fish and poultry segment are anticipated to record higher shares in terms of value contribution and adoption of various packaging due to ever-inclining demand for vegetables, fruits, and non-vegetarian food products. The snacks and side dishes segment is projected to grow at a moderate and steady growth rate due to high demand for snacks and condiments and sauces across various developed and developing countries.

Ambient Food Packaging Market: Region Analysis

The ambient food packaging market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major market share in terms of value and is projected to witness significant growth over the 10-year period. This is attributable to product advancements and growing food processing industries. In addition, growing consumption of packed meat, seafood, and other food products are some of the other factors driving growth of the target market in the region. Furthermore, rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones, coupled with significant growth in the E-commerce sector in the region due to growing income levels, inclining demand for convenience food, and changing the standard of living of consumers is projected to drive revenue growth of target market. North America ambient food packaging market is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the next 10 years, due to the ever-growing demand for packed and ready-to-cook meat and seafood, dairy products, and fruits & vegetable, as well as the growing number of hypermarket and supermarkets is estimated to have a positive impact on the target market in the region.

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Segmentation by Material:

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Segmentation by Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Others

