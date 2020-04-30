Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the American Football Gear Market market.

The global American football gear market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Overview

American football is the evolution of football/soccer and rugby brought together. The very basic equipment usually worn by American football players include a helmet, a mouth guard, shoulder pads, a pair of gloves and shoes, thigh pads, knee pads, a jockstrap or compression shorts. In addition, players also use a protective cup to avoid damage or impact to the genital area. In the US, American football has the highest fan base, and the sport is played in most educational institutions, and school and colleges. The National Football League (NFL) of the US organizes annual championships popularly known as The Super Bowl.

Dynamics

American Football is the most popular sport in the US, and has been gaining popularity in other parts of the world as well. Young individuals and teens across the US, as well as Canada, participate in the sport, and safety is taken seriously owing to serious injuries and some individuals have even been injured to the extent of being handicapped or incapacitated for long periods of time as a result. Adoption of and preference for safety equipment and gear is high, and safety concerns and precautionary measures are among some of the key factors driving market growth. In addition, American football clubs award scholarships to student players who have potential of becoming professional players. Demand for safety gear has also been witnessing increase owing to the emergence and growing popularity of ˜flag football. This sport is an alternative version of the main game, but includes the use of flags instead of the rugby ball. This game has been deemed safer, and it entails lesser physical contact on the field.

However, popularity is more in the US in North America, with a growing fan base in Canada, but not very much in terms of the sport being accepted in other countries around the world can be a factor restraining high potential growth in future.

Global American Football Gear Market: Regional Analysis

Markets in North America and Europe account for largest revenue share due to well-developed sports infrastructure in terms of gridirons and grounds and stadiums in countries in the region as well as a booming sports culture in the region.

Global American Football Gear Market Segment Analysis

By Type: Among the type segments, the team sport segment currently accounts for largest revenue share in the North America market.

By Application: Among the application segments, the helmet segment accounted for highest revenue share last year, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Global American Football Gear Market Segmentation:

By Type

Team Sport

Ball Game

Application

Helmets

Facemasks

Shoulder Pads

Cleats

Gloves

Pants

