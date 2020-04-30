Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ammonium Nitrate Market market.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market: Overview

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound with chemical formula NH4NO3. The nitrate salt of ammonium cation is a white crystalline solid which is highly soluble in water and is widely used as fertilizer and explosive. The compound is produced by the acid-base reaction of anhydrous ammonia with concentrated nitric acid. In addition, ammonium nitrate is used for preservation of food as it forms an excellent cold pack when united with water in equal quantity by rapidly dropping temperature to 2 or 3 degree Celsius.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of ammonium nitrate in fertilizer production to enhance yield and quality of crops is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global ammonium nitrate market. Growing population, coupled with increasing food demand globally, are some of the factors estimated to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing adoption of product in explosives for mining & quarry activities, rising demand for ammonium nitrate in surface treatment and plasticizer applications, and growing demand for the product as a preservative from food sector, are among some other factors expected to propel growth of the target market.

However, increasing consumption of urea owing to its easy handling and cost-effectiveness may hamper demand for the products and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent rules and regulations on use of ammonium nitrate in fertilizers may affect adoption of products in the future.

Increasing demand for ammonium nitrate in medical sector owing to its pain alleviation and heat absorption properties is a factor anticipated to create opportunity for the manufacturers, and is expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the fertilizers segment is expected to account major revenue share in the target market, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing population, coupled with increasing demand for food across the globe.

Among the end-user segments, the mining & quarry segment is anticipated to register significant growth share over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of explosives, coupled with growing mining activities in developing countries.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the ammonium nitrate market in Europe is estimated to account for highest revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to rapid industrialization, coupled with growing mining and construction activities in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid rate, owing to increasing demand for various application especially in fertilizers in countries such as China, Japan, India, and others. The market in North America is expected to register moderate revenue growth, owing to rising demand for ammonium nitrate from construction, mining & quarry, and other end users.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Explosives

Fertilizers

Others (Oxidizing Agent, Plasticizers, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of End-user:

Construction

Mining & Quarry

Agriculture

Others (Defense, Pyrotechniques, Medical, etc.)

