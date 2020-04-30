Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Amusement Park Market market.

Global Amusement Park Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global amusement park market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global amusement park market report has been segmented on the basis of rides, parks age, revenue source, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Amusement parks are extensive open-air entertainment spots that highlight different attractions, for example, rides & amusements, occasions for entertainment purposes, and other events. Amusement parks evolved from European fairs and picnic gardens which were made for recreation purpose. World’s fairs and different kinds of worldwide expositions additionally impacted the rise of the amusement park industry. Amusement park caters to wide variety of age groups.

Dynamics:

The global amusement park market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in international tourism, urbanization, and increasing disposable income among the middle-class population. In addition, ancillary revenue for amusement parks from the sale of food & beverages and merchandise through retail outlets and restaurants in the amusement park is also expected to drive growth of the global amusement park market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing innovative rides, facilities for accommodation, and merchandise sale in amusement parks are gaining immense popularity among the visitors of different age groups and have resulted in the expansion of the size of the target audience. Such factors are expected to augment growth of the global amusement park market over the estimated time period. Moreover, innovative marketing strategies adopted by various players are expected to expand growth opportunities of the global market. In addition, facility to provide fascinating and adventurous experience through attractions despite unfavorable weather conditions is prompting the players to make significant investments decisions on the infrastructure of interior attractions.

on the other hand, the high cost of the tickets and merchandise sold inside the park are expected to affect growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Theme parks based on fictional characters have gained momentum in recent times and is expected to fuel growth of the global market and create opportunities for the players in the market in coming years. Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Florida, Disney Land are few examples of famous theme parks

Analysis by Region:

The market in the Asia Pacific accounts for a major revenue share in the global amusement park market, owing to the presence of well-known players such as Universal Studios Singapore, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Europe market is expected to register substantial growth rate, owing to various upcoming theme park projects in the region. For instance, in 2019, Park of Poland, which is estimated to start its operations, would comprise of a water park named Suntago Water World, and worth approximately USD 171 million.

Global Amusement Park Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Rides:

Mechanical Rides

Water Rides

Others Rides

Segmentation by Parks Age:

Up to 18 Years

19 to 35 Years

36 to 50 Years

51 to 65 Years

More than 65 Years

Segmentation by Revenue Source:

