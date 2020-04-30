Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Angiographic Catheters Market market.

Global Angiographic Catheters Market Overview:

Angiographic catheter is a plastic tube that helps to channel for contrast, fluids, and pressure measurement during cardiac catheterization of coronary arteries and left ventricle. An angiographic or diagnostic catheter is used in angiographic procedures. It is used to deliver radiopaque media and therapeutic agents in the body to selected sites in vascular system. The catheter inserter on pigtail catheter can be used to straighten the catheter tip for easier insertion into sheath. It is also used to lead a guidewire or a catheter to the target site.

Global Angiographic Catheters Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising number of heart surgeries across the globe are major factors expected to drive growth of the global angiographic catheters market. In addition, rapid technological advancements in medical devices, coupled with increasing government expenditure for development of healthcare infrastructure are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing spending capacity coupled with favorable reimbursement policies is resulting in consumers inclination towards adoption of advanced healthcare devices. This is among other factor expected to further support growth of the global market.

However, high cost of surgeries is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global angiographic catheters market. In addition, stringent government regulations related to product approval is another factor expected to limit growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activities is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global angiographic catheters market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing public-private partnership for further development and innovative product offerings is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the coronary segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate in the global angiographic catheters market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives through favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of major manufacturers operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the global market in this region to certain extent.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing public-private partnership for R&D activities, rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and presence of prominent players operating in the emerging economies in this region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to witness moderate growth, this can be attributed to increasing presence of medical device manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Angiographic Catheters Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Coronary

Endovascular

Neurology

Oncology

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Brain Centers

