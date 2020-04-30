Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aniline Market market.

The global aniline market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Aniline Market: Overview

Aniline is manufactured commercially by catalytic hydrogenation of nitrobenzene or by action of ammonia on chlorobenzene. The reduction of nitrobenzene can also be carried out with iron borings in aqueous acid. Aniline, is an organic base used to make dyes, drugs, explosives, plastics, and photographic and rubber chemicals. Anilines are poor directors of lithiation the nitrogens lone pair is less basic than an amines and the nitrogen has a weaker acidifying effect than a corresponding oxygen substituent.

When aniline is heated with organic acids it results in amides called anilides, such as acetanilide from aniline and acetic acid. Monomethylaniline and dimethylaniline can be prepared from aniline and methyl alcohol. Catalytic reduction of aniline yields cyclohexylamine. Various oxidizing agents convert aniline to quinone, azobenzene, nitrosobenzene, p-aminophenol, and the phenazine dye aniline black.

Global Aniline Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for aniline by various end use industries as raw material in manufacturing of several end products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising automotive sale across the globe, coupled with high adoption of aniline by automotive manufacturers for production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate foams which is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foams as an insulator in construction and plastic industries is expected to further boost growth of aniline market. In addition, rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing R&D activities in petroleum industry, and growing consumption of gasoline, coupled with increasing demand for aniline as a solvent and gasoline anti-knock additive are some other factors expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for R&D activities and development of aniline applications in metal corrosion are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Aniline Market: Segment

Among the application segments, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the end-use industry segments, the automotive segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Aniline Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from packaging and rubber industry, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic mergers and acquisitions is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant share in the global market, owing to increasing demand from pharmaceutical and construction industry. In addition, increasing automotive sale, coupled with growing demand from automotive manufacturers is expected to further support growth of the market in this region.

Global Aniline Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Production

Rubber-processing Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Dye and Pigment

Specialty Fiber

Segmentation by end-use Industry:

Building & Construction

Rubber

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Packaging

Agriculture

