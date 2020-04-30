Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Pharmaceuticals Market market.

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market: Overview

Animal pharmaceuticals are used to treat or prevent diseases and infections. Animal pharmaceuticals are available in a variety of forms, which allows veterinarian to manage needed medications, such as liquids, pills, injections, and powders. Animal pharmaceuticals are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for veterinary medicines.

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market: Dynamics

Increasing intake of meat and milk products in routine diet, growing zoonotic and food borne diseases, and trend of pet adoption are some key factors expected to drive growth of target market. In addition, growing health concern related to animals and increasing healthcare expenses are some factors estimated to fuel growth of target market.

Recent trend observed in target market is number of animal healthcare NGOs are increasing. In addition, research and development activities related to productivity improvements along with growth of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for animal care are some of key trends witnessed in the global market.

However, stringent rules and regulations in animal testing and restrictions imposed by regulatory authorities may hamper growth of global market over the forecast period.

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the vaccine segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Among the animal type segments, the production animals segment is estimated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market: Region Analysis

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate global animal pharmaceuticals market, owing to factors such as high standard of living and increasing awareness regarding diseases associated with livestock and companion animals. In addition, growing demand for pet ownership and presence of major players in the region are some of aspects acting as a major contributor for growth of target market.

Also, changing lifestyle in the developing countries such as China and India, has increased the adoption of production animals, which supports growth of the animal pharmaceuticals market. On the other hand, markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa are expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market due to increasing animal-sourced food as well as increasing demand for proper care and treatment of the animals. The animal pharmaceuticals market is estimated to benefit from the opportunities in terms of new legislations for animal pharmaceuticals.

Positive support and efforts from numerous government & associations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), American Pet Products Association (APPA) and American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) are estimated to boost market growth over the forecast period. According to US Food and Drug Administration, new drugs and certain biologics approved by FDA in 2018 to treat cats, dogs, and livestock.

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Vaccine

Veterinary Drugs

Anti-Inflammatories

Bronchodilators

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals (Canine, Feline, and Equine)

Production Animals (Livestock and Poultry)

