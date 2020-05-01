Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Deoiled Lecithin market.

Deoiled lecithin is free of oil and enriched in phospholipids for enhanced dispersion in water and easier handling. Deoiled lecithin is neutral in color and flavor and comes in both granular and powder forms.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global de-oiled lecithin market, in terms of value and volume. Export opportunities of non-GMO lecithin from countries such as India to the European market are expected to drive the market for de-oiled lecithin in the region. Sonic Biochem Extractions and Shankar Soya Concepts are some of the key players based in India offering non-GMO de-oiled lecithin to the European market. Apart from this, the booming aquaculture industry in China is expected to boost the demand for de-oiled lecithin in the feed segment. On the other hand, the increased demand for personal care products and cosmetics in countries such as Japan and South Korea are expected to the de-oiled lecithin market in the region.

The global Deoiled Lecithin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Deoiled Lecithin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deoiled Lecithin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

ADM

Dowdupont

Bunge

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

Lecico

American Lecithin

Lecital

Lasenor

Giiava (India)

Novastell Essential Ingredients

Rasoya Proteins

Clarkson Grain Company

Amitex Agro Product

Austrade

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy Source

Sunflower Source

Rapeseed Source

Egg Source

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Healthcare

Others

