Cyclohexanol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH(CH2)5. The molecule is related to cyclohexane ring by replacement of one hydrogen atom by a hydroxyl group. This compound exists as a deliquescent colorless solid with a camphor-like odor, which, when very pure, melts near room temperature. Billions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly as a precursor to nylon.

Cyclohexanol is a versatile high-boiling solvent (used as a solvent for paints, varnishes, and coatings to improve fluidity, improve smoothness, and prevent film spray); water-soluble latex stabilizer; synthetic raw materials (production) Adipic acid and caprolactam, monomeric monomers for polymerization, plasticizers, resin stabilizers such as PVC); raw materials for insecticides and herbicides; petroleum processing aids; rubber additives; pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (disinfecting soaps, dry cleaning agents) , dye raw materials; also used as leather degreaser, fur detergent, metal detergent and polish; textile auxiliaries (fiber finishing agents), etc.

This report focuses on Cyclohexanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclohexanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ostchem

Domo Chemicals

Fibrant

Shreeji Chemical

Jigchem Universal

Innova Corporate (India)

Arihant Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity(>99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(<95%)

Segment by Application

Paint and Dyes

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

