Global Natural Colorant and Flavor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Natural colorants are food additives that are used to enhance the overall appearance and taste of food products. Natural colorants could be a dye, pigment, or substance in the form of liquids, powders, gels, or pastes. During the cooking process, food products may lose their natural color. These additives are used to regain the food color and to make the product attractive.

It has been noted that most consumers are opting for products that are clean and have a green label as they are safer and healthier. The growing awareness about the side-effects of chemically synthesized ingredients such as toxicity and allergies have prompted people to choose naturally colored and flavored food products.

This report focuses on Natural Colorant and Flavor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Colorant and Flavor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Takasago

Royal

Chr.Hansen

D.D. Williamson

Firmenich

Givaudan

Sensient Technologies

Sethness

Aarkay Food

Allied Biotech

David Michael

Fiorio Colori

Flavorchem

FMC

Frutarom

GNT

LycoRed

Mane

Naturex

Pronex

Robertet

Roha Dyechem

San-Ei Gen

Symrise

T. Hasegawa

Wild Flavors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Animal-derived Pigment

Plant-derived Pigments

Chlorophyll

Polyphenols

Others

Segment by Application

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy & frozen

Meat products

Others

