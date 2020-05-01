Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oilfield Biocides market.

Global Oilfield Biocides Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Oilfield biocides can be described as chemicals associated with oilfields which are important for enhancing the biodegradability level and for decreasing toxicity levels in oilfields. Oilfield biocides assist in meeting oilfield application requirements where operations are subject to different processes.

Oxidizing biocides are extensively used in various applications including commercial cleaning and industrial processes as a chemical agent since they are ideal for destroying microorganisms.

Oilfield biocides are used in different stages of various industrial processes including packer fluids and drilling. Oxidizing oilfield biocides are highly preferred over non-oxidizing agents because they are ideal for cases where the oilfield microbial growth is too high. Oxidizing biocides are more reactive and persistent than the non-oxidizing biocides and as a result, the coming years will witness a positive increase in the demand for oxidizing oilfield biocide chemicals.

The global Oilfield Biocides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oilfield Biocides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Biocides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

BASF

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Nalco Holding Company

ICL Industrial Products

Lonza

Troy

Thor

Lnxess

Clariant

Albemarle

DuPont

Kemira Oyj

Baker Hughes

Bio Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glutaraldehyde

DBNPA

THPS

Chlorine

Quaternary Ammonium

Segment by Application

Drilling

Production

Fracturing

Completion

Others

