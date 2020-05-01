Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Balloon Catheter market.

A balloon catheter is a type of soft catheter with an inflatable balloon at its tip which is used during a catheterization procedure to enlarge a narrow opening or passage within the body. The deflated balloon catheter is positioned, then inflated to perform the necessary procedure, and deflated again in order to be removed.

Among other regions, the North America market dominite the global ballon catheter market, accounting for a market share of 26.21%. And this aera is expected to observe a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Balloon Catheter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Balloon Catheter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Balloon Catheter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen

Jotech

QX Medical

Meril Life

Hexacath

Abbott Laboratories

Tokai Medical Products

Biosensors International

Cook Medical

Cardionovum

Cordis Corporation

Biotronik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Normal Balloon Catheter

Cutting Balloon Catheter

Scoring Balloon Catheter

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter

By Disease Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

By Raw Material

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories

