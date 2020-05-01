Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market.

Cleaning agents are substances (usually liquids, powders, sprays, or granules) used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter on surfaces. Purposes of cleaning agents include health, beauty, removing offensive odor, and avoiding the spread of dirt and contaminants to oneself and others. Some cleaning agents can kill bacteria, e.g. on door handles, worktops and other metallic surfaces, and clean at the same time. Others, called degreasers, contain organic solvents to help dissolve oils and fats.

Over 50% of the electronics chips produced in the Europe are developed in Germany. These factors are expected to drive the demand for electronic components from the automotive industry, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the volume demand for electronics cleaning solvents from the automotive industry in the long run.

The global Electronic Cleaning Solvents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Cleaning Solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Cleaning Solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Albemarle

LyondellBasell

Honeywell

BASF

Dow

Eastman

Arkema

Asahi Glass

Chemours

Solvay

Corbion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents

Glycols & Glycol Ethers

Fluorinated Solvents

Brominated Solvents

Light Petroleum Distillates

Segment by Application

Vapor phase degreaser process

Vacuum cleaning process

Mixed co-solvent process

Separated co-solvent process

Semi-aqueous process

