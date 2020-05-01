Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Control Valves market.

Industrial control valves are used for modulating the flow of fluid at varying degrees between minimal flow and full capacity after receiving a signal from the controllers. Control valves are considered as the critical part of any control loop, as they perform physical work by directly affecting the process parameter.

Control valves further provide direct control between flow rate and the process quantities, such as pressure, temperature, and liquid level in a variety of industrial applications. In recent times, the use of overall control valves is shooting up due to the large implementation of automation in the manufacturing sectors.

The growing trend for the implementation of automation in various process industries involves controlled technologies that ensure the accuracy of functions and processes. Since modernization of these facilities by introducing automation infuses better returns and faster yields, the market is experiencing a high rate of adoption of industrial thermostatic mixing valves in various process industries.

The global Industrial Control Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Control Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Control Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMOT

Danfoss

Fluid Power Energy

Fushiman

Metrex Valve

Dwyer Instruments

Huegli Tech

MVA

Watson McDaniel

Armstrong

Honeywell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3-way

2-way

Segment by Application

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater treatment

Power industry

