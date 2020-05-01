Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PTFE market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PTFE Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PTFE market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the PTFE market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the PTFE market.”

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene that has numerous applications. PTFE is a fluorocarbon solid, as it is a high-molecular-weight compound consisting wholly of carbon and fluorine. PTFE is hydrophobic: neither water nor water-containing substances wet PTFE, as fluorocarbons demonstrate mitigated London dispersion forces due to the high electronegativity of fluorine. PTFE has one of the lowest coefficients of friction of any solid.

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PTFE. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in APAC. Moreover, countries such as China and India are at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution. These factors have provided growth opportunities to the PTFE market.

The global PTFE market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PTFE volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PTFE market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

Dongyue

Daikin

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3M

Asahi Glass

Halopolymer

Shanghai 3f New Materials

Solvay

Zhejiang Juhua

Shamrock Technologies

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Micro Powders

Hubei Everflon Polymer

Quadrant

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granular

Fine Powder

Dispersion

Micronized

Segment by Application

Chemical & Industrial Processing

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Others

