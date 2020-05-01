Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PTFE market.
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene that has numerous applications. PTFE is a fluorocarbon solid, as it is a high-molecular-weight compound consisting wholly of carbon and fluorine. PTFE is hydrophobic: neither water nor water-containing substances wet PTFE, as fluorocarbons demonstrate mitigated London dispersion forces due to the high electronegativity of fluorine. PTFE has one of the lowest coefficients of friction of any solid.
APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PTFE. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in APAC. Moreover, countries such as China and India are at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution. These factors have provided growth opportunities to the PTFE market.
The global PTFE market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PTFE volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PTFE market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chemours
Dongyue
Daikin
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
3M
Asahi Glass
Halopolymer
Shanghai 3f New Materials
Solvay
Zhejiang Juhua
Shamrock Technologies
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals
Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
Micro Powders
Hubei Everflon Polymer
Quadrant
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Granular
Fine Powder
Dispersion
Micronized
Segment by Application
Chemical & Industrial Processing
Electronics & Electrical
Automotive & Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Others
