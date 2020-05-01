Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chromium Phosphate market.

Chromium phosphate is a polyatomic ionic compound which either receives or donates electrons. The compound is also termed as orthophosphate of phosphoric acid or chromium salt which is insoluble in water. Different raw materials are used for manufacturing chromium salt such as ammonium dichromate, ethanol, orthophosphoric acid, and chromium trioxide. On account of its benefits, they are used in certain applications such as production of paints for coatings applied in corrosion protection and architectural purposes, and medical applications among others.

The market for medical applications has been been gaining market share where chromium phosphates are used for treating leukemia and difficulties arising due to ailments including rheumatoid arthritis and hemophilia. Factors such as increasing demand for architectural coatings are expected to majorly drive the chromium phosphate market. Chromium phosphate based coatings are used as a paint base for exterior applications and extrusions in doors and windows. Other factors such as the growth of the corrosion inhibitor industry are expected to provide growth to the market.

This report focuses on Chromium Phosphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chromium Phosphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Elements

Bayer

Brenntag

CHEMOS

Chemetall

Oxkem

Service Chemical

Sigma-Aldrich

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1/500G

1/Kg

Segment by Application

Corrosion Protection

Architectural Purposes

Medical

Others

