Medical lasers are medical devices that use precisely focused light sources to treat or remove tissues. The term laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation

Rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetics are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure hamper the market growth. Increased disposable incomes and growth in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are experiencing a significant increase in the use of cosmetic treatments driven by factors such as expanding middle class population with increasing disposable income and increasing awareness about skin treatments.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biolase

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Ellex

Lumenis

Photomedex

Spectranetics

Myalcon

Novartis

Cynosure

Medical Lasers and Dermatology

Cardiogenesis

Iridex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid-state laser systems

Gas laser systems

Dye laser systems

Diode laser systems

Segment by Application

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

