Global Elastic Adhesive Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Elastic adhesives provide improved aesthetics to windows and consumer durables. These adhesives are also used for glazing as they limit the use of screws, nails, fillet bonders, and lightweight fittings. They have compatibility with metal surfaces, painted surfaces, all absorbent mineral substrates, wood, brickwork, and glass, among others. They can be painted after complete polymerization as well.

The polyurethane segment is projected to lead the elastic adhesive market during the forecast period. The Silane Modified Polymers (SMP) segment of the elastic adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Polyurethane resin types are mainly used for bonding windscreens and side and rear windows of passenger cars, trucks, tractors, and special vehicles, among others as they offer improved adhesion and painting characteristics. Silicone resin types exhibit high chemical stability against external agents such as oxygen and ultraviolet light and hence, are used for joints and sealed glass in windows, doors, and solar panels.

The global Elastic Adhesive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Elastic Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastic Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Sika

Arkema

DOW Chemical

3M

H.B. Fuller

Wacker Chemie

Weicon

Threebond

Cemedine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane

Silicone

Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

