Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market.”

Non-Woven Adhesive Tape is a tape with a non-woven backing and coated with an adhesive.

The non woven adhesive tape market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for non woven adhesive tapes from medical & hygiene, electrical & electronics, and automotive & transportation from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the non woven adhesive tape market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for non woven adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Woven Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto Denko

TESA

Avery Dennison

Lintec

Scapa Group

Intertape Polymer

Nichiban

Teraoka Seisakusho

Paul Hartmann

Berry

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

Coroplast Fritz Muller

ATP Adhesive Systems

BSN Medical

Libatape Pharmaceutical

Medline Industries

Supertape

Poli-Tape Group

Symbio

Koan Hao Technology

Gergonne Industrie

Frimpeks

Mercator Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Adhesive Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Backing material

Polyester

Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Hygiene

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580