Non-Woven Adhesive Tape is a tape with a non-woven backing and coated with an adhesive.
The non woven adhesive tape market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for non woven adhesive tapes from medical & hygiene, electrical & electronics, and automotive & transportation from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the non woven adhesive tape market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for non woven adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region.
The global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Woven Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Nitto Denko
TESA
Avery Dennison
Lintec
Scapa Group
Intertape Polymer
Nichiban
Teraoka Seisakusho
Paul Hartmann
Berry
Shurtape Technologies
Lohmann
Coroplast Fritz Muller
ATP Adhesive Systems
BSN Medical
Libatape Pharmaceutical
Medline Industries
Supertape
Poli-Tape Group
Symbio
Koan Hao Technology
Gergonne Industrie
Frimpeks
Mercator Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Adhesive Type
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
By Backing material
Polyester
Paper
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Hygiene
Electrical & Electronics
Others
