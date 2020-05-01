Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) market.
Semiconductor production equipment is divided into front-end and back-end process equipment. The front-end process includes the cutting-edge technology and integration. This process includes the silicon wafer process for manufacturing multiple integrated devices and the designing of electric circuits on the wafers. The back-end process involves chip assembling and the test process that includes dicing wafers and testing the chips.
The rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and network switches will drive the growth prospects for the foundry segment during the predicted period.
This report focuses on Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASML
Applied Materials
Tokyo Electron
KLA-Tencor
Lam Research
Aixtron
ASM International
Veeco
Charm Engineering
DI Corporation
DMS
Eugene Technology
Exicon
From30
Global Standard Technology
Hanmi Semiconductor
Jusung Engineering
Kookje Electric Korea
Mirae
Mujin
Neontech
Nikon Instruments
Semes
Shinsung E&G
Teradyne
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Front-End Process Equipment
Back-End Process Equipment
Segment by Application
Foundries
Memory Manufacturers
Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)
