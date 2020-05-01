Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sorghum market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sorghum Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sorghum market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sorghum market.”

Sorghum is a versatile crop which can be used as a grain, forage, or sweet crop. It is one of the top five cereal in the world. Sorghum is believed to have originated in Africa. It has a lower feed quality than maize. The US is the largest producer of sorghum globally. Sorghum contains various nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, fat, calcium, iron, vitamin B, and niacin. It contains about 10% protein and 3.4% fat. It is used in the production of different products such as edible oil, starch, dextrose, and alcoholic beverages.

During 2017, the human consumption segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the sorghum market. Factors such as the numerous health benefits of sorghum and the use of sorghum flour for cooking will contribute to the growth of this sorghum market share and size in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the sorghum market. This is mainly due to the presence of countries such as China and India that are the primary importers and consumers of sorghum for either consumption or for the production of ethanol.

The global Sorghum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sorghum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sorghum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Chromatin

Associated British Foods

General Mills

Ingredion

Sai Agro Exim

Semo Milling

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Grain Sorghum

Forage Sorghum

Sweet Sorghum

Segment by Application

Human Consumption

Animal Feed

