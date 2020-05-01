Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Battery Energy Storage Systems market.

A battery energy storage system is a system that stores energy via the use of a battery technology for it to be used at a later time.

The lithium-ion batteries are expected to hold the largest share of the battery energy storage system market between 2018 and 2023. The lithium-ion batteries have reliable cycle life as well as high energy and power density in terms of volume, high charge/discharge efficiency, and low maintenance needs. Additionally, these batteries have lighter weight than nickelcadmium and nickel metal-hydride batteries. These features of lithium-ion batteries are expected to drive the battery energy storage system market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

LG Chem

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

AEG Power Solutions

General Electric

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Tesla

The Aes Corporation

Alevo Group

Exergonix

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing

Enerdel

MHI

NGK Insulators

Toshiba

Trinabess

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

SodiumSulfur Batteries

Flow Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Others

By Connection Type

On-Grid Connection

Off-Grid Connection

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Utilities

Other Applications

