Spacesuits are worn by astronauts in outer space for keeping themselves alive in space. They are also worn by the crew members inside a spacecraft as a safety mechanism in case of loss of cabin pressure.

During 2017, the extravehicular activity (EVA)segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the spacesuit market. EVA suits are used by astronauts for outside the external environment in space activities. Additionally, these spacesuits conventionally make use of 100% oxygen during the spacewalk. The growing interest of various space agencies in deploying space-based research centers will be the primary factors driving the markets growth in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. The high involvement of countries in the region in various space programs such as the launch of satellites and the availability of new opportunities to provide low-cost manned space missions, will fuel the growth of the spacesuit market in the Americas during the next few years.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Boeing

David Clark

ILC Dover

NPP Zvezda

Pacific Spaceflight

Austrian Space Forum (OeWF)

Oceaneering International

Final Frontier Design

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Low Pressure Spacesuit

Hyperbaric Spacesuit

Intravehicular Activity

Extravehicular Activity

