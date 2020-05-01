Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Turboexpander market.

Turboexpander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest turboexpander market between 2018 and 2023. As per the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2017, natural gas production increased from 490.6 billion cubic meters in 2010 to 579.9 billion cubic meters in 2016 in Asia Pacific, indicating a positive growth curve of the turboexpander market in this region. Factors, such as increasing investments in natural gas production plants are driving the Asia Pacific market for turboexpanders during the forecasted period.

The global Turboexpander market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Turboexpander volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turboexpander market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE oil & gas

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

Huayu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radial Turboexpander

Axial Turboexpander

Radial-Axial Turboexpander

Segment by Application

Liquefaction of Gases

Power Generation

