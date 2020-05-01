Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tennis Apparel market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tennis Apparel market."

Tennis apparel includes tennis shorts, skirts, tracks, headgear, and jackets.

An increasing number of celebrity endorsements is one of the most important factors driving the growth of this market globally. Launching campaigns related to tennis and promoting products by famous players is an old and effective marketing strategy undertaken by most tennis apparel manufacturing companies. Such vendors get tennis icons like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams for launching their new product lines. Also, many vendors name their tennis apparel collections after famous players to help propel sales, thus, cashing in on the celebrity fan following. Moreover, vendors sponsor various tennis tournaments and matches as part of their product promotions. This increase in promotional activities is likely to propel the growth prospects for this market over the predicted period.

The Americas led the global tennis apparel market and accounted for almost 50% of the revenue market share during 2017. Growing popularity of the sport in the region is the prime reason for this markets growth in the Americas.

The global Tennis Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tennis Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Fila

Nike

Puma

Under Armour

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mens Tennis Apparel

Womens Tennis Apparel

Childrens Tennis Apparel

Segment by Application

Sports and Specialty Stores

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

