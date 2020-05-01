Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tennis Apparel market.
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tennis Apparel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.
Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.
Tennis apparel includes tennis shorts, skirts, tracks, headgear, and jackets.
An increasing number of celebrity endorsements is one of the most important factors driving the growth of this market globally. Launching campaigns related to tennis and promoting products by famous players is an old and effective marketing strategy undertaken by most tennis apparel manufacturing companies. Such vendors get tennis icons like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams for launching their new product lines. Also, many vendors name their tennis apparel collections after famous players to help propel sales, thus, cashing in on the celebrity fan following. Moreover, vendors sponsor various tennis tournaments and matches as part of their product promotions. This increase in promotional activities is likely to propel the growth prospects for this market over the predicted period.
The Americas led the global tennis apparel market and accounted for almost 50% of the revenue market share during 2017. Growing popularity of the sport in the region is the prime reason for this markets growth in the Americas.
The global Tennis Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tennis Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adidas
Fila
Nike
Puma
Under Armour
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mens Tennis Apparel
Womens Tennis Apparel
Childrens Tennis Apparel
Segment by Application
Sports and Specialty Stores
Department and Discount Stores
Online Retail
Others
