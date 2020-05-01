Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sandblasting Machines market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sandblasting Machines Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sandblasting Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Sandblasting Machines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sandblasting Machines market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sandblasting Machines market.”

Sandblasting is the operation of forcibly propelling a stream of abrasive material against a surface under high pressure to smooth a rough surface, roughen a smooth surface, shape a surface or remove surface contaminants.

Sandblasting Machine can have several reasons to be used, to quickly remove a layer, to create a matte effect, to remove oxidation or corrosion, to speed up the process of sanding an objects, to get into small places and crevices and to save on manual labor. Sandblasting has the benefit that the pallets used to blast the surface with are often re-usable for several times. Depending on the company, it can also be used for several different purposes: sanding a metal part, creating patterns on glass, turning normal glass into matte glass, removing paint from a surface etc. Since there are no liquids used, there is virtually no residue left behind on the surface except for dust. This will safe on time cleaning the surface and prepping it for the next step.

The global Sandblasting Machines market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sandblasting Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandblasting Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airblast

MHG Strahlanlagen

ABShot Tecnics

Paul Auer

Clemco industries

Empire Abrasive Equipment Company

Burwell Technologies

Graco

Kramer Industries

GlAsner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable

Stationary

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Others

