Global Food Shelf Life Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Shelf life is a product of physical, microbiological and chemical processes, triggered by any one of a multitude of contributing factors. Product characteristics, including the quality and consistency of ingredients, the moisture content and acidity levels, all play a part, as do external factors like storage, transport and packaging materials.

The major strategy being adopted by major food and beverage manufacturers is to provide transparent information about the consequences of not using the product within a limited time which is making the shelf life testing services popular amid the consumers and the major companies.

Accurate and reliable food testing is also reducing the risk of product recalls and the companies are identifying the causes the reduced shelf life which is also helping them to improve their products, processes ultimately contributing in their profitability, which is making the technique popular in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AgriFood Technology

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Eurofins

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

RJ Hill Laboratories

SCS Global

Merieux

Microchem Lab Services (PTY)

Premier Analytical Services

Symbio Laboratories

TV Nord Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Real Time

Accelerated

Segment by Application

Pet Food

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Human Food

