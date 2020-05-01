Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cryogenic Valve market.

Based on application, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into transfer lines, tanks & cold boxes, manifolds & gas trains, and liquefiers. The transfer lines subsegment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing production and demand for liquefied gases is likely to drive the market for cryogenic valves, globally.

Based on the type, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into ball valve, globe valve, gate valve, check valve, and others. The others segment includes control valves, safety valves, butterfly valves, and angle valves. The ball valve subsegment led the cryogenic valve market in 2017. The features of ball valves, such as high flow rate and easy operation compared to other valve types, have resulted in the largest share of the ball valve segment in the cryogenic valve market., Moreover, these valves are designed accordingly and are used in transportation, liquefied gas production, and storage applications.

The global Cryogenic Valve market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cryogenic Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryogenic Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Globe Valve

Gate Valve

Check Valve

Ball Valve

Others

Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

