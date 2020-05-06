Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Duplex Stainless Steel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Duplex Stainless Steel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Duplex Stainless Steel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, desalination, pulp & paper, construction, and energy is expected to drive the demand for duplex stainless steel during the forecast period.

Among grades, the super duplex segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Super duplex stainless steels are designed to handle extreme corrosive and high pressure situations, and for this reason, this grade is widely used in the oil & gas exploration activities. The growing oil & gas exploration activities are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

The global Duplex Stainless Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Duplex Stainless Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duplex Stainless Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Outokumpu OYJ

Tata Steel

Arcelormittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

Sandvik Materials Technology AB

Posco Group

Acerinox S.A.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

