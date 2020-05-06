Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Arrowroot market.

Starch obtained from the rootstock of several tropical plants i.e. maranta traditionally known as Maranta arundinacea is known as Arrowroot. Maranta is a large perennial herb found in the rainforest habitats. Arrowroot tuber contains up to 23% starch. It also contains a good amount of potassium, iron and B vitamins. Saint Vincent, one of the largest island in the Caribbean Sea located between Saint Lucia and Grenada has a long history of arrowroot production. Arrowroot powder is naturally gluten free, grain free, vegan and paleo-friendly. Arrowroot has been used as thickening agent in food products like gravies, stews, and sauces. It has a wide range of application in the food and pharmaceutical industry

The global Gluten free product market is expected to grow at faster rate in the coming years owing to the rising awareness of its health benefits. Arrowroot being a gluten-free product will witness its growth in terms of value and volume sales globally. Due to its large-scale application in the food industry especially as a thickening agent, will help drive its demand for the product.

The global Arrowroot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Arrowroot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arrowroot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Avebe

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

Britannia Industries Limited

Mountain Rose Herbs

Aryan International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powder

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

